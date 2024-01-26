We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Target (TGT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Target (TGT - Free Report) standing at $142.53, reflecting a +0.25% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.
Coming into today, shares of the retailer had lost 0.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.05%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Target in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Target to post earnings of $2.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.93%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $31.86 billion, indicating a 1.47% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.34 per share and a revenue of $107.35 billion, representing changes of +38.54% and -1.62%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Target. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Target is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Target is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.05. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.78.
Also, we should mention that TGT has a PEG ratio of 1.2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.26.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.