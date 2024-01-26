We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA - Free Report) closed at $7.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.37% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.36%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 2.68% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its loss of 1.36% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.
The upcoming earnings release of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.9. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.72.
One should further note that LOMA currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.08. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Home Builders industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.77.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 25, this industry ranks in the top 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.