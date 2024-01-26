We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unum (UNM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Unum (UNM - Free Report) reached $47.41, with a +0.3% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.36%.
Shares of the insurance company have appreciated by 4.37% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 1.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Unum in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 30, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Unum to post earnings of $1.86 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.07%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.13 billion, up 4.28% from the year-ago period.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Unum. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower. As of now, Unum holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Unum is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.01. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.61.
Meanwhile, UNM's PEG ratio is currently 0.82. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. UNM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.
The Insurance - Accident and Health industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, finds itself in the top 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.