Energy Fuels (UUUU) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Energy Fuels (UUUU - Free Report) ending at $7.30, denoting a -0.54% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.36%.
Coming into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had gained 1.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 7%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.05%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Energy Fuels in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, up 72.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.45 million, up 3483.33% from the year-ago period.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Energy Fuels. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.5% lower. Right now, Energy Fuels possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, placing it within the bottom 12% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.