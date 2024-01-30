Back to top

Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider AQR Global Equity Fund N (AQGNX - Free Report) . AQGNX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.05%, management fee of 0.6%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.51%.

AB Equity Income Z (AUIZX - Free Report) : 0.69% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. AUIZX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. AUIZX, with annual returns of 12.6% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Principal EDGE Midcap Instl (PEDGX - Free Report) : 0.77% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. PEDGX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually features a portfolio with stocks of various styles and sizes, allowing for diversification within a strategy that focuses on mid cap companies. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.29% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


