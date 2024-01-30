Back to top

Curious about Huntington Ingalls (HII) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls (HII - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $4.27 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 39.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.76 billion, exhibiting a decline of 1.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 6.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Huntington Ingalls metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Sales and Service Revenues- Mission Technologies' to reach $631.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales and Service Revenues- Newport News' will reach $1.54 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales and Service Revenues- Ingalls' will likely reach $646.99 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment operating income (loss)- Ingalls' should come in at $73.75 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $50 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment operating income (loss)- Mission Technologies' will reach $19.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $15 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment operating income (loss)- Newport News' will reach $131.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls have demonstrated returns of -1.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HII is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.


