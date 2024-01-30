We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unlocking Q4 Potential of Royal Caribbean (RCL): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Royal Caribbean (RCL - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share, indicating an increase of 200.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.37 billion, representing an increase of 29.6% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Royal Caribbean metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Onboard and other' will reach $1.08 billion. The estimate points to a change of +19.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Passenger ticket' to reach $2.30 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +35%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'APCD (Available passenger cruise days)' will reach 11,993.55 Days. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11,644.09 Days.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Occupancy Rate' will likely reach 105.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 94.9% in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Passenger Cruise Days' of 12,676.31 Days. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11,052.96 Days.
