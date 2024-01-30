Back to top

Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, reflecting an increase of 830% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.86 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.3%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 19.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Stanley Black & Decker metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Tools & Outdoor' will reach $3.24 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Industrial' of $586.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating profit- Tools & Outdoor- Normalized' should come in at $277.08 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $33.20 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Operating profit- Industrial- Normalized' to come in at $72.52 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $69.60 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker have experienced a change of -3.5% in the past month compared to the +2.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SWK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.


