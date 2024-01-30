We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Q4 Earnings
In its upcoming report, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, reflecting an increase of 830% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.86 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.3%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 19.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Stanley Black & Decker metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Tools & Outdoor' will reach $3.24 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.1%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Industrial' of $586.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.9%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating profit- Tools & Outdoor- Normalized' should come in at $277.08 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $33.20 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Operating profit- Industrial- Normalized' to come in at $72.52 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $69.60 million in the same quarter last year.
