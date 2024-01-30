We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
Grupo Supervielle (SUPV - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SUPV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is SUPV's P/B ratio of 0.61. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.52. Within the past 52 weeks, SUPV's P/B has been as high as 0.61 and as low as 0.24, with a median of 0.37.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that SUPV has a P/CF ratio of 3.15. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. SUPV's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.14. Over the past year, SUPV's P/CF has been as high as 6.82 and as low as 1.24, with a median of 3.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Grupo Supervielle is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SUPV sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.