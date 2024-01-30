Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Helmerich & Payne (HP) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Helmerich & Payne (HP - Free Report) reported $677.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.9%. EPS of $0.97 for the same period compares to $1.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $658.06 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68, the EPS surprise was +42.65%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Helmerich & Payne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average active rigs - North America Solutions: 149 versus 150 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average active rigs - Offshore Gulf of Mexico: 3 versus 4 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average active rigs - International Solutions: 13 compared to the 13 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of available rigs at the end of period - Offshore Gulf of Mexico: 7 versus 7 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of available rigs at the end of period - International Solutions: 22 versus 22 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of available rigs at the end of period - North America Solutions: 233 versus 233 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of active rigs at the end of period - Offshore Gulf of Mexico: 3 compared to the 4 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Revenues- Total Other: $2.58 million versus $2.07 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenues- Drilling services: $674.57 million versus $649.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.9% change.
  • Operating Revenues- International Solutions: $54.75 million compared to the $51.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Offshore Gulf of Mexico: $25.53 million versus $28.88 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.4% change.
  • Operating Revenues- North America Solutions: $594.28 million compared to the $570.43 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.2% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Helmerich & Payne here>>>

Shares of Helmerich & Payne have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise