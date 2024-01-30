Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ( ARLP Quick Quote ARLP - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 operating earnings per unit (EPU) of 88 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 by 22.8%. The bottom line also declined 46% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.63. The firm reported full-year 2023 EPU of $4.81, up 9.6% from the previous year’s figure of $4.39. Revenues
Alliance Resource currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Alliance Resource (ARLP) Q4 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 operating earnings per unit (EPU) of 88 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 by 22.8%. The bottom line also declined 46% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.63.
The firm reported full-year 2023 EPU of $4.81, up 9.6% from the previous year’s figure of $4.39.
Revenues
Total revenues were $625.4 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $673 million by 7.1%. The top line also decreased 11.2% from $704.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter.
The firm reported full-year 2023 revenues of $2,566.7 million, up 6.1% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $2,420 million.
Highlights of the Release
The firm reported total operating expenses of $509.7 million, up 5.2% year over year. This was due to higher transportation expenses and outside coal purchases. However, operating expenses (excluding depreciation, depletion and amortization) totaled $356.6 million, down 5.8% year over year.
Income from operations amounted to $115.7 million, down 47.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
The firm reported interest expense of $6.2 million compared with $9 million in the prior-year period.
Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $59.8 million as of Dec 31, 2023, compared with $296 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Long-term debt was $316.8 million as of Dec 31, 2023, compared with $397.2 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Cash provided by operating activities for the year ended December 2023 was $830.6 million compared with $802.3 million in the year-ago period.
Guidance
Alliance Resource expects 2024 total sales in the range of 34-35.8 million short tons. Total coal sales price is expected to be in the band of $61.75-$63.75 per ton.
Total capital expenditures for 2024 are expected to be in the $450-$500 million range. Net interest expense is expected to be in the band of $20-$25 million.
Zacks Rank
Alliance Resource currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
