See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Goldman Sachs LrgCp Gr Insights Inv (GLCTX) - free report >>
T ROWE PRICE NEW HORIZONS I (PRJIX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Goldman Sachs LrgCp Gr Insights Inv (GLCTX) - free report >>
T ROWE PRICE NEW HORIZONS I (PRJIX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights IR (GLCTX - Free Report) : 0.68% expense ratio and 0.51% management fee. GLCTX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 16.39% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
John Hancock Disciplined Value I (JVLIX - Free Report) : 0.7% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. JVLIX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 12.03% over the last five years, JVLIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
T. Rowe Price New Horizons I (PRJIX - Free Report) : 0.66% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. PRJIX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With a five-year annual return of 12.88%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.