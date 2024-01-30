We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Seeking Clues to W.W. Grainger (GWW) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect W.W. Grainger (GWW - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $8.03 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 12.5%. Revenues are expected to be $4.05 billion, up 6.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some W.W. Grainger metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- High-Touch Solutions N.A.' will likely reach $3.27 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Other' reaching $67.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.5% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Endless Assortment' stands at $701.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Total Reported Growth' to come in at 6.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.2% in the same quarter last year.
Shares of W.W. Grainger have demonstrated returns of +8.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GWW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>