We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Moves 6.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 6.6% higher at $9.43. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 13.7% loss over the past four weeks.
The increased optimism in the stock can be attributed to its recent announcement of a new agent program, which marks a significant expansion of its current Agent Partnership Program.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.42 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +94.3%. Revenues are expected to be $256.6 million, down 62.1% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Offerpad Solutions Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on OPAD going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Offerpad Solutions Inc. belongs to the Zacks Real Estate - Operations industry. Another stock from the same industry, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 0.9% higher at $177.89. Over the past month, JLL has returned -6.6%.
For Jones Lang LaSalle
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +5.7% over the past month to $3.70. This represents a change of -15.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).