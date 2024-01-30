We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy OSI Systems (OSIS) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is OSI Systems (OSIS - Free Report) . OSIS is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.96. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.11. Over the past 52 weeks, OSIS's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.33 and as low as 12.94, with a median of 15.26.
We also note that OSIS holds a PEG ratio of 1.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. OSIS's industry has an average PEG of 1.68 right now. Over the last 12 months, OSIS's PEG has been as high as 1.76 and as low as 1.18, with a median of 1.39.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is OSIS's P/B ratio of 2.92. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.77. OSIS's P/B has been as high as 3.17 and as low as 2.32, with a median of 2.75, over the past year.
Finally, we should also recognize that OSIS has a P/CF ratio of 15.08. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. OSIS's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 27.33. OSIS's P/CF has been as high as 18.07 and as low as 10.64, with a median of 15.47, all within the past year.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that OSI Systems is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, OSIS feels like a great value stock at the moment.