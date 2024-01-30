We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Equitrans Midstream (ETRN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Equitrans Midstream is one of 249 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Equitrans Midstream is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETRN's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that ETRN has returned about 3.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 1.6%. This means that Equitrans Midstream is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Warrior Met Coal (HCC - Free Report) . The stock has returned 6.9% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Warrior Met Coal's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 21.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Equitrans Midstream is a member of the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #234 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2% so far this year, meaning that ETRN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Warrior Met Coal falls under the Coal industry. Currently, this industry has 10 stocks and is ranked #88. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +16.5%.
Equitrans Midstream and Warrior Met Coal could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.