We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Qualys' (QLYS) VMDR to Enhance Orange Cyberdefense's Solution
Qualys (QLYS - Free Report) recently collaborated with Orange Cyberdefense to integrate its Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR) in the latter’s Managed Vulnerability Intelligence Service.
With Qualys’ VMDR, organizations can fast-track the discovery and categorization of known and unknown files to continuously identify unmanaged assets. Organizations can further create automated workflows to manage unknown assets using VMDR. The organized data can further be used to gain deep visibility into hardware, configuration, applications, services and network information using queries.
This new partnership will offer Orange Cyberdefense customers enhanced asset discovery, detection, risk assessment and prioritization using TruRisk. Notably, TruRisk, integrated into VMDR, enables organizations to quantify risk across vulnerabilities, digital assets and files to track, mitigate and proactively reduce risk exposure.
Qualys, Inc. Price and Consensus
Qualys, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Qualys, Inc. Quote
Qualys’ VMDR solution is being steadily adopted by its customers. In the previous quarter, the company reported that its VMDR solution was adopted by 54% of its customer base. VMDR is part of a comprehensive set of solutions that QLYS offers in its cloud platform, namely Qualys Cloud Apps. The platform offers solutions across on-premises, cloud, containers, endpoints and mobile environments.
These cloud solutions, including VMDR, are offered as a software-as-a-service model and are accessed through renewable annual subscriptions. Revenues generated from the company's cloud platform are increasing due to subscription renewals. Additionally, new customers who are joining cloud platforms are contributing to this growth.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Currently, Qualys carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of QLYS have surged 66.2% in the past year.
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are BlackLine (BL - Free Report) , Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) and Blackbaud (BLKB - Free Report) . While BL and ANET sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, BLKB carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BlackLine’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised by a penny northward to 55 cents per share in the past 30 days. Shares of BL have lost 13.2% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised by a penny northward to $1.70 per share in the past 90 days. Shares of ANET have rallied 113.9% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings per share has declined 4 cents to $1.04 in the past 90 days. Shares of BLKB have returned 35.3% in the past year.