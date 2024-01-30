Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Qualys' (QLYS) VMDR to Enhance Orange Cyberdefense's Solution

Read MoreHide Full Article

Qualys (QLYS - Free Report) recently collaborated with Orange Cyberdefense to integrate its Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR) in the latter’s Managed Vulnerability Intelligence Service.

With Qualys’ VMDR, organizations can fast-track the discovery and categorization of known and unknown files to continuously identify unmanaged assets. Organizations can further create automated workflows to manage unknown assets using VMDR. The organized data can further be used to gain deep visibility into hardware, configuration, applications, services and network information using queries.

This new partnership will offer Orange Cyberdefense customers enhanced asset discovery, detection, risk assessment and prioritization using TruRisk. Notably, TruRisk, integrated into VMDR, enables organizations to quantify risk across vulnerabilities, digital assets and files to track, mitigate and proactively reduce risk exposure.

Qualys, Inc. Price and Consensus

Qualys, Inc. Price and Consensus

Qualys, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Qualys, Inc. Quote

Qualys’ VMDR solution is being steadily adopted by its customers. In the previous quarter, the company reported that its VMDR solution was adopted by 54% of its customer base. VMDR is part of a comprehensive set of solutions that QLYS offers in its cloud platform, namely Qualys Cloud Apps. The platform offers solutions across on-premises, cloud, containers, endpoints and mobile environments.

These cloud solutions, including VMDR, are offered as a software-as-a-service model and are accessed through renewable annual subscriptions. Revenues generated from the company's cloud platform are increasing due to subscription renewals. Additionally, new customers who are joining cloud platforms are contributing to this growth.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Qualys carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of QLYS have surged 66.2% in the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are BlackLine (BL - Free Report) , Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) and Blackbaud (BLKB - Free Report) . While BL and ANET sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, BLKB carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BlackLine’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised by a penny northward to 55 cents per share in the past 30 days. Shares of BL have lost 13.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised by a penny northward to $1.70 per share in the past 90 days. Shares of ANET have rallied 113.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings per share has declined 4 cents to $1.04 in the past 90 days. Shares of BLKB have returned 35.3% in the past year.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) - free report >>

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) - free report >>

Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) - free report >>

BlackLine (BL) - free report >>

Published in

computers tech-stocks