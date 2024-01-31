Trane Technologies plc ( TT Quick Quote TT - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 1, 2024, before the opening bell.
What to Expect From Trane Technologies' (TT) Q4 Earnings?
Trane Technologies plc (TT - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 1, 2024, before the opening bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.8%.
Expectations This Time Around
The consensus estimate for TT’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.42 billion, indicating 8.6% growth from the year-ago figure. The top line is expected to have benefited from improved customer demand in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) segments.
Trane Technologies plc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Trane Technologies plc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Trane Technologies plc Quote
We expect America’s revenues to jump 7.6% from the year-ago actual figure to $3.38 billion. Our prediction for revenues from EMEA is pegged at $627.9 million, indicating 12.4% year-over-year growth. Asia Pacific revenues are expected to be $396.9 million, implying a 5.7% rise from the prior-year levels.
The consensus mark for TT's earnings per share in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $2.13 per share, implying 17% year-over-year growth. The bottom line is likely to have gained from operating strength.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Trane Technologies this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Trane Technologies has an Earnings ESP of +0.77% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Other Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Gartner (IT - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.59 billion, indicating growth of 5.4%. For earnings, the consensus mark is $2.78 per share, down 24.6% from the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimate in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 34.4%.
IT currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.81% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company will declare its fourth-quarter results on Feb 6.
Fiserv (FI - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $4.69 billion, indicating growth of 7.5%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.15 per share, up 12.6% from the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters and matched on the other two instances. It has an average surprise of 0.58%.
FI currently carries an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company will declare its fourth-quarter results on Feb 6.
Rollins (ROL - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $750.09 million, indicating growth of 13.4%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 21 cents per share, up 23.5% from the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and matched on the other instance. It has an average surprise of 7.2%.
ROL currently carries an Earnings ESP of +2.44% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company will declare its fourth-quarter results on Feb 14.