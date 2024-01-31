We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CCEP vs. KO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Beverages - Soft drinks stocks have likely encountered both Coca-Cola European (CCEP - Free Report) and Coca-Cola (KO - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Both Coca-Cola European and Coca-Cola have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook since the Zacks Rank favors companies that have witnessed positive analyst estimate revisions. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
CCEP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.18, while KO has a forward P/E of 21.30. We also note that CCEP has a PEG ratio of 2.47. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. KO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.41.
Another notable valuation metric for CCEP is its P/B ratio of 3.71. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, KO has a P/B of 9.28.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to CCEP's Value grade of B and KO's Value grade of D.
Both CCEP and KO are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that CCEP is the superior value option right now.