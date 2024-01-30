We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Can Japan ETFs Keep Climbing in 2024?
Japan’s Nikkei 225 index has surged about 9% this month, after a 28% gain in 2023. Currency-hedged Japan ETFs, which neutralize the fluctuations of the Japanese yen, are up more than 45% over the past year.
A combination of factors contributed to the rally. Last year, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B - Free Report) increased its stake in Japan's five largest trading houses. Buffett said that he likes these stocks for their earnings yields and dividends.
Global money managers now view Japan as a much more attractive investment destination than China. Chinese individual investors are also piling into Japanese shares.
The government has incentivized companies to improve corporate governance and use their capital efficiently. We have seen significant improvements in dividends and share buybacks, as well as the unwinding of cross-shareholdings in recent years.
Despite the recent surge, Japanese stocks remain attractively valued, particularly compared to US stocks. At the same time, the earnings and economic outlook remain positive.
The government is spending billions to attract semiconductor giants like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM - Free Report) as it tries to regain its status as a major semiconductor power amid rising tensions.
The Bank of Japan has retained its ultralow interest rates while most of its peers raised rates aggressively last year, as inflation remains low compared with other developed countries. As a result, the yen has plunged against the dollar.
The decline in the currency boosts sales and profits for Japanese exporters. Furthermore, due to the strength of the dollar, currency-hedged ETFs have significantly outperformed unhedged Japan funds as well as the S&P 500 index.
The WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ - Free Report) holds dividend paying exporters. Well-known companies like Toyota Motor (TM - Free Report) and Mitsubishi Financial Group (MUFG - Free Report) are its top holdings.
To learn more about DXJ, the Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH - Free Report) and the JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP - Free Report) , please watch the short video above.