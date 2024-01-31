We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Strength Seen in WillScot (WSC): Can Its 5.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?
WillScot (WSC - Free Report) shares rallied 5% in the last trading session to close at $47.87. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.5% gain over the past four weeks.
The stock might have got a boost on a news that WSC has inked a deal to acquire Livermore, CA-based leading business-to-business rental company — McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) — for $3.8 billion.
This maker of portable classrooms, mobile offices and storage units is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +15.2%. Revenues are expected to be $620.83 million, up 5.1% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For WillScot, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on WSC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
WillScot is part of the Zacks Furniture industry. Flexsteel Industries (FLXS - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.5% lower at $28.17. FLXS has returned 53.3% in the past month.
For Flexsteel
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +24.4% over the past month to $0.57. This represents a change of +612.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Flexsteel currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).