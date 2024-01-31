We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Seeking Clues to J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that J&J Snack Foods (JJSF - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 107.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $363.54 million, increasing 3.5% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific J&J Snack Foods metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Total Food Service' of $243.19 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Total Frozen Beverages' to reach $76.09 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Total Retail Supermarket' will likely reach $45.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for J&J Snack Foods here>>>
J&J Snack Foods shares have witnessed a change of -5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JJSF is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>