TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of
TE Connectivity (? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 4.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $146.84 in the previous session. TE Connectivity has gained 3.4% since the start of the year compared to the 63.2% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 20.6% return for the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. TEL Quick Quote TEL - Free Report) What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on January 24, 2024, TE Connectivity reported EPS of $1.84 versus consensus estimate of $1.72 while it missed the consensus revenue estimate by 1.44%.
For the current fiscal year, TE Connectivity is expected to post earnings of $7.51 per share on $16.12 billion in revenues. This represents a 11.42% change in EPS on a 0.57% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $8.23 per share on $17.06 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 9.51% and 5.81%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
TE Connectivity may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
TE Connectivity has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 19.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 20.8X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 15.6X versus its peer group's average of 12.8X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.09. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, TE Connectivity currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if TE Connectivity passes the test. Thus, it seems as though TE Connectivity shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.
How Does TEL Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of TEL have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is
OSI Systems, Inc. (. OSIS has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of C. OSIS Quick Quote OSIS - Free Report)
Earnings were strong last quarter. OSI Systems, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 27.01%, and for the current fiscal year, OSIS is expected to post earnings of $8.03 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. have gained 1.4% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 16.28X and a P/CF of 15.04X.
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is in the top 35% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for TEL and OSIS, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.
Image: Bigstock
