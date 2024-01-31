We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Carlsberg (CABGY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Carlsberg AS (CABGY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
Carlsberg AS is one of 193 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carlsberg AS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CABGY's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, CABGY has returned 4.7% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 4.4%. As we can see, Carlsberg AS is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Coca-Cola European (CCEP - Free Report) . The stock is up 3.6% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola European's current year EPS has increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Carlsberg AS is a member of the Beverages - Alcohol industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4% so far this year, so CABGY is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Coca-Cola European belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #86. The industry has moved +6.7% year to date.
Carlsberg AS and Coca-Cola European could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.