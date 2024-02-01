We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nikola (NKLA) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know
Nikola (NKLA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $0.74, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.
Heading into today, shares of the pioneer in zero-emission trucks had lost 10.76% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 9.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nikola in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 22, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.16, indicating a 56.76% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $14.52 million, indicating a 121.27% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Nikola. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.79% lower. Right now, Nikola possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.