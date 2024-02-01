We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Marriott International (MAR) Stock Moves -1.42%: What You Should Know
Marriott International (MAR - Free Report) closed at $239.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.42% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.61% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.82%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.23%.
The hotel company's shares have seen an increase of 9.62% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28%.
The upcoming earnings release of Marriott International will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 13, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Marriott International to post earnings of $2.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.16%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.32 billion, indicating a 6.63% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Marriott International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower within the past month. At present, Marriott International boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Marriott International is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.91. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.35.
Also, we should mention that MAR has a PEG ratio of 1.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Hotels and Motels industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.55.
The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 79, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.