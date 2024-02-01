We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But Stellantis (STLA) Gained Today
The most recent trading session ended with Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) standing at $21.96, reflecting a +0.41% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.82%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.23%.
The the stock of automaker has fallen by 5.12% in the past month, leading the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 9.85% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 3.28%.
The upcoming earnings release of Stellantis will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 15, 2024.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.69 per share and revenue of $200 billion, indicating changes of +1.61% and +5.68%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Stellantis. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.93% lower. Stellantis is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Stellantis currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.84. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.26 of its industry.
Investors should also note that STLA has a PEG ratio of 0.3 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.32 at yesterday's closing price.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.