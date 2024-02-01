We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Stock Moves -0.95%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ - Free Report) reached $10.40, with a -0.95% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.61% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.83% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.01% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.28% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.70, indicating a 35.19% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.43% higher within the past month. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
With respect to valuation, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.41, which means Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.
The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, finds itself in the top 4% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
