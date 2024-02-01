We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Moves -0.92%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) ending at $159.53, denoting a -0.92% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cosmetics company had gained 15.29% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 6, 2024. On that day, e.l.f. Beauty is projected to report earnings of $0.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $237.05 million, up 61.76% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.74 per share and a revenue of $923.39 million, representing changes of +65.06% and +59.52%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.48% higher. e.l.f. Beauty presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 58.84. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 28.68.
It's also important to note that ELF currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.79. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Cosmetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.79 at yesterday's closing price.
The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.