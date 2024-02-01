We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Moves -1.57%: What You Should Know
Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.43, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.82%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.23%.
Coming into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 9.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.28%.
The upcoming earnings release of Teladoc will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.22, marking a 4.35% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $670.77 million, indicating a 5.18% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Teladoc holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.