Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (
FTEC Quick Quote FTEC - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Technology - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 6, placing it in top 38%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Fidelity. It has amassed assets over $8.57 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market. FTEC seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology Index before fees and expenses.
The MSCI USA IMI Information Technology Index represents the performance of the information technology sector in the U.S. equity market.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.08%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.76%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc Common Stock Usd.00001 (
AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) accounts for about 22.74% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp Common Stock Usd.00000625 ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) and Nvidia Corp Common Stock Usd.001 ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 62.61% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has added roughly 2.16% so far, and it's up approximately 42.60% over the last 12 months (as of 02/01/2024). FTEC has traded between $102.92 and $151.27 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.16 and standard deviation of 25.13% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 304 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, FTEC is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF (
VGT Quick Quote VGT - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLK Quick Quote XLK - Free Report) tracks Technology Select Sector Index. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has $60.46 billion in assets, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has $60.53 billion. VGT has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLK charges 0.10%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
