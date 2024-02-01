See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Fidelity International Capital Appreciation (FIVFX - Free Report) : 0.79% expense ratio and 0.59% management fee. FIVFX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. With annual returns of 11.36% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock C (MIGDX - Free Report) : 1.46% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. MIGDX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 15.84% over the last five years, MIGDX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Royce PA Mutual Fund Institutional (RPMIX - Free Report) : 0.9% expense ratio and 0.76% management fee. RPMIX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With a five-year annual return of 13.16%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.