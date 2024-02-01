We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Seeking Clues to Ametek (AME) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Ametek (AME - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.62 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.73 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ametek metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Electronic Instruments' to reach $1.24 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Electro mechanical' to come in at $487.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income- Electronic Instruments' will reach $343.28 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $307.13 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Electromechanical' should come in at $120.26 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $114.55 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ametek here>>>
Ametek shares have witnessed a change of +0.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AME is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>