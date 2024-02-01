We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Linde (LIN) Gears up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
Linde (LIN - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 6, before the opening bell.
In the last reported quarter, Linde’s earnings of $3.63 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.57, owing to higher pricing from the Americas segment.
The leading global industrial gases and engineering company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 5.7%. This is depicted in the graph below.
Trend in Estimate Revision
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share of $3.50 has witnessed one upward and one downward revision in the past 30 days. The figure suggests an improvement of 10.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.
The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter revenues of $8.1 billion indicates a year-over-year improvement of 2.1%.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Linde this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is just the case here, as you will see below.
Earnings ESP: Linde’s Earnings ESP is +0.12%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Factors to Note
Industrial production in the United States increased year over year in the last month of the fourth quarter of 2023. Since Linde produces industrial gases used across numerous industries, it is likely to have generated higher profit from its Americas business unit, contributing a major portion to LIN’s earnings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for operating profit from the Americas segment is pegged at $1.1 billion, suggesting a year-over-year increase from $0.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.
