Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK - Free Report) reported $3.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.3%. EPS of $0.92 for the same period compares to -$0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73, the EPS surprise was +26.03%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Stanley Black & Decker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Tools & Outdoor: $3.15 billion versus $3.24 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Industrial: $582.30 million compared to the $586.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year.
  • Operating profit- Tools & Outdoor- Normalized: $315.80 million versus $277.08 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Corporate overhead- Normalized: -$76 million versus -$57.46 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Industrial- Normalized: $64.40 million versus $72.52 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Stanley Black & Decker have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

