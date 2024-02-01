Back to top

Is Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Allison Transmission (ALSN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Allison Transmission is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 111 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Allison Transmission is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ALSN has moved about 4.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 12.8%. As we can see, Allison Transmission is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Subaru Corporation (FUJHY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 10.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Subaru Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Allison Transmission is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 55 individual companies and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 8.3% this year, meaning that ALSN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Subaru Corporation falls under the Automotive - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 25 stocks and is ranked #65. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Allison Transmission and Subaru Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.


