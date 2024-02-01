Symbiotic, Inc. ( SYM Quick Quote SYM - Free Report) is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 5, after the closing bell.
Symbiotic (SYM) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Symbiotic, Inc. (SYM - Free Report) is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 5, after the closing bell.
The company has a disappointing earnings surprise history. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters while beating the mark on one instance, delivering a negative average earnings surprise of 56.88%.
Q1’24 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Symbiotic’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $371 million, indicating a 79.8% increase from the year-ago reported figure. We expect new system deployment efforts and investment in innovation to bolster the company’s revenue growth in the quarter.
The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at a loss of 5 cents per share. The company reported a loss of 12 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. We expect a contraction in loss due to an increase in revenues.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for SYM this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.
SYM has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Gartner (IT - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.59 billion, indicating growth of 5.4%. For earnings, the consensus mark stands at $2.78 per share, down 24.6% from the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimate in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 34.4%.
IT currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.81% and a Zacks Rank of 1. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter results on Feb 6.
Rollins (ROL - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $750.09 million, indicating growth of 13.4%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 21 cents per share, up 23.5% from the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and matched on the other instance. It has an average surprise of 7.2%.
ROL currently carries an Earnings ESP of +2.44% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter results on Feb 14.
Fiserv (FI - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $4.69 billion, indicating growth of 7.5%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.15 per share, up 12.6% from the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters and matched on the other two instances. It has an average surprise of 0.58%.
FI currently carries an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter results on Feb 6.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.