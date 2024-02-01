We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PHM or DFH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Building Products - Home Builders stocks have likely encountered both PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) and Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
PulteGroup and Dream Finders Homes Inc. are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
PHM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.20, while DFH has a forward P/E of 11.70. We also note that PHM has a PEG ratio of 0.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DFH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.36.
Another notable valuation metric for PHM is its P/B ratio of 2.17. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, DFH has a P/B of 3.65.
Based on these metrics and many more, PHM holds a Value grade of B, while DFH has a Value grade of C.
Both PHM and DFH are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that PHM is the superior value option right now.