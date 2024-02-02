We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Roku (ROKU) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
Roku (ROKU - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $88.65, demonstrating a +0.67% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.3%.
Heading into today, shares of the video streaming company had gained 1.67% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.58% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Roku in its upcoming release. On that day, Roku is projected to report earnings of -$0.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 61.76%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $959.66 million, showing a 10.68% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Roku. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.43% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Roku is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ROKU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.