Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $10.91, demonstrating a +1.58% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.3%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 8.91% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.58%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Robinhood Markets, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 13, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.01, showcasing a 94.74% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $453.99 million, reflecting a 19.47% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.17% upward. Right now, Robinhood Markets, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 71.6. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.97 of its industry.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, finds itself in the bottom 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.