Image: Bigstock
Is Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB - Free Report) made its debut on 03/03/2005, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth category of the market.
What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.
Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.
However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.
These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.
While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is managed by Invesco. PWB has been able to amass assets over $774.87 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Growth. Before fees and expenses, PWB seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Large Cap Growth Intellidex Index.
The Dynamic Large Cap Growth Intellidex Index is designed to provide capital appreciation while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.
Cost & Other Expenses
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.56%.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.35%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.
PWB's heaviest allocation is in the Information Technology sector, which is about 31.50% of the portfolio. Its Consumer Discretionary and Industrials round out the top three.
Taking into account individual holdings, Salesforce Inc (CRM - Free Report) accounts for about 3.75% of the fund's total assets, followed by Costco Wholesale Corp (COST - Free Report) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN - Free Report) .
Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 33.98% of PWB's total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added roughly 7.26% and was up about 30.14% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 02/02/2024), respectively. PWB has traded between $61 and $83.34 during this last 52-week period.
PWB has a beta of 1.01 and standard deviation of 21.62% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 51 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.
Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG - Free Report) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth Index and the Invesco QQQ (QQQ - Free Report) tracks NASDAQ-100 Index. Vanguard Growth ETF has $108.50 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $241.70 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Growth.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.