Strength Seen in Lifetime Brands (LCUT): Can Its 10.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Lifetime Brands (LCUT - Free Report) shares soared 10.3% in the last trading session to close at $8.86. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 23.5% gain over the past four weeks.
The company's strategic initiatives in diversifying the supply chain, international expansion, e-commerce growth, brand development, and financial discipline contribute to a robust business model. Management of the balance sheet, exemplified by the amendment and extension of the Term Loan B facility, position the company for long-term stability.
This kitchen products company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +45.5%. Revenues are expected to be $196.69 million, down 5% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Lifetime Brands, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LCUT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Lifetime Brands belongs to the Zacks Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Another stock from the same industry, Central Garden (CENTA - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 1.3% higher at $41.82. Over the past month, CENTA has returned -7.2%.
Central Garden's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.3% over the past month to -$0.18. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -12.5%. Central Garden currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).