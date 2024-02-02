Back to top

Skechers (SKX) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

After reaching an important support level, Skechers (SKX - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. SKX surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

SKX has rallied 5.4% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests SKX could be on the verge of another move higher.

Looking at SKX's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 5 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting SKX on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


