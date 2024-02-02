Back to top

Church & Dwight (CHD) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Church & Dwight (CHD - Free Report) reported $1.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $0.65 for the same period compares to $0.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion, representing a surprise of +1.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Church & Dwight performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Total Consumer Net Sales: $1.45 billion compared to the $1.43 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.
  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic: $1.19 billion compared to the $1.18 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.
  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer International: $258.80 million compared to the $250.73 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.9% year over year.
  • Net sales- Specialty Products Division: $76.20 million versus $79.01 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.2% change.
  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic - Household Products: $627.10 million versus $615.73 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.
  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic - Personal Care Products: $565.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $569.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Church & Dwight here>>>

Shares of Church & Dwight have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

