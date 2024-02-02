We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is Modine Manufacturing (MOD - Free Report) . MOD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.
Investors should also note that MOD holds a PEG ratio of 0.80. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MOD's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1. Over the past 52 weeks, MOD's PEG has been as high as 0.80 and as low as 0.29, with a median of 0.54.
Finally, we should also recognize that MOD has a P/CF ratio of 14.16. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. MOD's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 28.66. MOD's P/CF has been as high as 14.16 and as low as 4.99, with a median of 9.59, all within the past year.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Modine Manufacturing's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MOD is an impressive value stock right now.