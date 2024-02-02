We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy Cemex (CX) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One stock to keep an eye on is Cemex (CX - Free Report) . CX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.67 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 18.87. Over the last 12 months, CX's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.40 and as low as 6.60, with a median of 8.65.
CX is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.13. Over the last 12 months, CX's PEG has been as high as 0.83 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 0.56.
If you're looking for another solid Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates value stock, take a look at Summit Materials (SUM - Free Report) . SUM is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.
Summit Materials sports a P/B ratio of 1.87 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 4.96. In the past 52 weeks, SUM's P/B has been as high as 2.27, as low as 1.55, with a median of 1.87.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Cemex and Summit Materials's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CX and SUM is an impressive value stock right now.