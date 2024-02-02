We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Nu (NU) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Nu Holdings Ltd. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 313 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Nu Holdings Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NU's full-year earnings has moved 8.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, NU has gained about 8.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 3.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Nu Holdings Ltd. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Business Services sector, S&P Global (SPGI - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3.8%.
For S&P Global, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Nu Holdings Ltd. belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 174 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.2% this year, meaning that NU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, S&P Global belongs to the Business - Information Services industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #44. The industry has moved +3.1% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Nu Holdings Ltd. and S&P Global. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.