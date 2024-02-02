Back to top

Is CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Cava Group (CAVA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cava Group is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 218 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cava Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAVA's full-year earnings has moved 4728.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CAVA has returned about 15% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 2% on average. This shows that Cava Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.8%.

The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill's current year EPS has increased 0.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cava Group belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.7% so far this year, so CAVA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Chipotle Mexican Grill is also part of the same industry.

Cava Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.


