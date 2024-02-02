We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is one of 857 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIP's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, BIP has returned 1.1% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 0.6%. This means that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.6%.
The consensus estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation's current year EPS has increased 5.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 95 individual companies and currently sits at #107 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.9% so far this year, so BIP is performing better in this area.
In contrast, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation falls under the Banks - Major Regional industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #55. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.8%.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.