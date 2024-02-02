What's in the Offing for Palantir (PLTR) in Q4 Earnings?

Palantir Technologies Inc. ( PLTR Quick Quote PLTR - Free Report) is slated to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 5, after the bell.
The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, delivering a surprise of 18.8% on average.
Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $603.5 million, indicating 18.7% year-over-year growth. The top line is expected to have benefited from strength in both the government and commercial segments. Both segments are likely to have benefited from increased contributions from existing as well as new customers.
The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 8 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 100%. Revenue growth and better operating performance are likely to have positively impacted the bottom line in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Palantir this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.
Palantir has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few stocks from the broader
Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season. Gartner ( IT Quick Quote IT - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.81% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company will declare its fourth quarter 2023 results on Feb 6.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IT’s revenues is pegged at $1.59 billion, indicating growth of 5.4%. For earnings, the consensus mark stands at $2.78, 24.9% lower than the year-ago actual figure. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 34.4%.
Fiserv ( FI Quick Quote FI - Free Report) currently carries an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company will declare its fourth quarter results on Feb 6.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FI’s revenues is pegged at $4.69 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.5%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.15, 12.6% higher than the year-ago quarter’s actual figure. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the past four quarters and matched on the other two instances, with an average surprise of 0.6%.
Rollins ( ROL Quick Quote ROL - Free Report) currently carries an Earnings ESP of +2.44% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company will declare its fourth quarter results on Feb 14.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROL’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $750.1 million, indicating growth of 13.4%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 21 cents, 23.5% higher than the year-ago figure. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and matched on the other instance. It has an average surprise of 7.2%.

Zacks Earnings Calendar.
